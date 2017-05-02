Volunteers work to keep West County Police Precinct from flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The water just keeps getting higher. Hanna road at Vance is now under water. That is where the West County Police Precinct is located. People were just sandbagging the building to keep the rising water out. The parking lot was still dry before noon.

The water is up on the sandbags now and police evacuated the building. It flooded less than 18 months ago.

The levee that protected this part of town, which used to always flood, is still dry. An evacuation order took effect at noon. Now it looks like a ghost town.

"We feel it is prudent to recommend very strongly that people in the affected Valley Park evacuate from their homes today at noon. When that happens, we will do everything we can to protect their homes, properties and businesses period; everything we possibly can," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.

It is not a mandatory evacuation. There are a few people staying with their homes.