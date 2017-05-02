× Voluntary evacuation notice issued for West Alton

WEST ALTON, MO (KPLR) – Due to revised crest predictions for the Missouri River, officials for the town of West Alton have issued voluntary evacuation notices for businesses and residents.

The notice was issued Tuesday evening when the latest prediction show the Missouri River will crest at 36.3 feet. The current levee protecting the town is only 36 feet tall.

While the evacuation is not mandatory, officials are strongly recommending residents make plans to leave immediately.