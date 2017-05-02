Take a tour of flooded Eureka with the Coast Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) - The flood water is rising in Missouri. The Coast Guard took FOX 2 reporter Lisa Hart on a boat tour in the streets of downtown Eureka.

The Coast Guard is ferrying people in and out of town. They are staging, and providing fuel for water pumps and guidance for the sandbag walls.

The community is coming together to help save some of the homes and businesses. There are hundreds of volunteers sandbagging the sidewalks to keep the water in the streets. They are still looking for more volunteers.