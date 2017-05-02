× South County residents asked to conserve water due to flooding on Meramec River

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – The flooding is having an impact on drinking water in south St. Louis County. Missouri American Water is asking customers to conserve water. The call for conservation is due to flooding on the Meramec River may force the company to shut down its South County Plant, which takes in water from the Meramec.

The concern is that cresting water levels will top the pump intakes at the plant forcing a shutdown of the plant. If that occurs, some customers may experience low pressure.

As precaution Missouri American Water has taken steps to transfer water from other plants to provide safe drinking to its customers.

The conservation effort is expected to last at least through Saturday.

The affected area includes the following South St. Louis County cities, generally south of interstate 44, which are served by our South County Water Treatment Plant:

Fenton

Mehlville

Oakland

Lemay

Marlborough

Webster Groves

Crestwood

Shrewsbury

Grantwood Village

MacKenzie

Affton

Sunset Hills

Wilbur Park

Sappington

Green Park

Lakeshire

Valley Park

Portions of unincorporated STL County

Customers in the affected area are receiving automated calls and we will update our website and social media sites over the next few days.

Water conservation tips include:

Check your home for faucet and toilet leaks and repair them

Make sure that your dishwasher is full before running it

When doing laundry, match the water level to the size of the laundry load

Consider taking shorter showers