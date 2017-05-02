Pacific businesses and residents waiting to see what Mother Nature does next

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC, MO (KPLR) – Floodwaters from the Meramec River have covered dozens of homes and businesses in Pacific.

Tyler Milward-Rankins and his family recently moved to a second-story apartment along the Meramec. On Monday, they were not aware the water could rise so high and so quickly.

"We left at first and then we just came back later at night," Milward-Rankins said. "We waded through the water it was about waist deep. We waded there, my dad carried my little brother, I carried the dog. we went in there, electric was still on and we were able to use everything so we tried to wait it out."

Tuesday morning, the family awoke to water on the steps outside their door and decided they needed to make a move.

"It's pretty bad luck to move there for a few months and then another major flood happens, but it's all good, we made it out safe thanks to all them [first responders]," Milward-Rankins said.

Fire officials said they have conducted two rescues in Pacific this week, compared to more than a dozen in 2015.

"Two things we have to look at is what happens to our runoff since everything is full and then also what's happening up river from us because all that rainfall will have to come down through here also," said Pacific Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gary Graf Jr.

It will not be an easy recovery for residents and businesses who endured the last major flood.

"There's been some of the commercial businesses that have been open right at a year following the last flood and they're going through the same thing again," Graf said.

Milward-Rankins will stay with relatives over the next few days, unsure of what the apartment will look like when he returns. However, he is thankful he still has what's important.

"Even though our possessions might get torn up, if anything, family is everything and you got to make sure they're safe," Milward-Rankins said.

Once the floodwaters recede in Pacific, city officials will conduct inspections to gauge whether families can return to their homes.

The Meramec is expected to crest at 1 a.m. Wednesday in Pacific.

City officials believe the worst is over now with the Meramec. The concern is whether 4 tributaries will flood more portions of the community.