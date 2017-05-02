× MODOT to close Chester Bridge Thursday

SIKESTON, MO (KPLR) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is poised to close the Chester Bridge on Missouri 51 Thursday due to rising water on the Mississippi River. MoDOT will close the bridge at 12 noon Thursday forcing travelers that use the bridge to find alternate routes to travel from Missouri to Illinois.

The closing is being done to prevent additional flooding in Perry County Missouri.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map to stay current on all flooding closures at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.