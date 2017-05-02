× Godfrey man sentenced on child porn charge

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KPLR) – A 32-year-old Godfrey man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce said Tuesday.

According to court documents, in October 2014, the Federal Police of Switzerland seized a computer server in Zurich that was running a child pornography website. Swiss authorities identified more than 800 IP addresses from the United States that had downloaded illicit material from the server.

One of the IP addresses was registered to Jeremy Foster’s address in Godfrey, Illinois.

In October 2015, agents from the St. Louis division of Homeland Security went to Foster’s home and seized a laptop. Said laptop contained multiple videos of child porn.

Foster confessed to downloading and viewing the videos and was taken into custody.

Foster was convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography. Upon release from prison, Foster will be subject to five years of probation.