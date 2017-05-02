Flooding turns Manchester Road into the new I-44

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, MO (KPLR) – MoDOT is warning drivers to expect delays on Manchester Road for a 2nd straight day Tuesday. Some commuters unable to travel through southwest St. Louis County because of floodwaters have turned to Manchester Road as their alternate route.

“It’s a living nightmare,” said Elaina Adams. She owns a business along Manchester and lives in the area.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Chuck Robinson, a Manchester commuter.

Some drivers said their commute nearly doubled in time because of the extra traffic. Others described the traffic as heavy but not horrible.

MoDOT encouraged drivers to avoid left hand turns from Manchester Road in order to keep traffic moving. Traffic signals have been re-timed giving Manchester traffic longer green lights, according to MoDOT. The change means shorter red lights in some spots where drivers are trying to cross Manchester.

“We all just need to take a step back and relax,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum. “Everything will settle down and we’ll all get through this together.”