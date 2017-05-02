Flooding in Eureka bring new challenges to the city and school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) – Several school districts have shut down because of the flooding. The Rockwood School Districts high school in Eureka is surrounded by flood waters from the Meramec River.

The flooding is bringing new challenges to district administrators in getting to staff members to and students safely to schools.

While sandbagging has stopped in eureka for tonight, officials tell fox 2 that 800 tons of sand was dropped off, nearly 300,000 sandbags piled up and they still have 10,000 in reserve.

As far as damage is concerned, three businesses in this area have water in them, but they haven't yet assessed how many homes maybe damaged or have taken in water.

Mayor Kevin Coffey says there are questions as to what can be done to prevent future flooding, noting that there is indeed a problem with how the levees are as set up.

"Is it changing weather pattern is it temporary is it permanent I would like to know so that we can prepare and do what we have to do and I think they need to look at the how they handle Meramec basin both at levees and filling things in and storm water detention all these things although we've had tremendous rains we need to look at ways to mitigate the damage”.

According to Eureka Fire Department they are reinforcing some sandbags walls to make them stronger. They have also launched one of their own boats to do some assessment to make sure that some properties that are isolated and have been sandbagged are holding up.