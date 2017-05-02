Extreme flooding in Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KPLR) – Floodwaters at Interstate 44 and Highway 141 in Valley Park have become a raging river and there seems to be no end in sight to the water.

Approximately 25 miles of I-44 are closed along with many other roadways.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed a long stretch of I-44 just before midnight Tuesday morning because of the rising floodwaters. The interstate is shutdown basically from I-270 to Route 100 in Gray Summit.

Local traffic is being allowed to go west on I-44 to Bowles, while local eastbound traffic is being allowed to get to Pacific, Eureka, and Route 109.

Route 109 in Eureka was closed in multiple spots. Route 30 was also shut down early Tuesday morning around the Meramec River. Route 21 remains open but MoDOT is watching that area closely.

I-55 will be closed at the Meramec River after midnight early Wednesday morning.