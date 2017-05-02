Des Peres Schnucks recalls fresh ground beef sold May 2
DES PERES, MO (KPLR) – Schnucks Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for fresh ground beef purchased Tuesday morning at its Des Peres store on Manchester Road.
The store initiated the recall after a store employee discovered metal shavings in the grind.
The recall includes any fresh ground beef labeled as:
- 90/10 Fresh Ground Sirloin
- 73/27 Ground Beef
- 90/10 Fine Ground
- 80/20
- Fine Ground Chuck
- Ground Round
Any Schnucks customer who purchased fresh ground beef from the Des Peres store between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. can return the product for a full refund or exchange.
No other stores are affected by the recall, Schnucks said.
Customers with questions can call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs Department at 314-994-4400 or 800-264-4400.
38.600886 -90.432897