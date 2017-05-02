× Coast Guard closes vessel traffic on part of the upper Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Coast Guard has closed a portion of the upper Mississippi River Tuesday. All vessel traffic has been shut down on Mississippi River from mile maker 184.5 to mile marker 179.

The closure took effect just before 8 pm Tuesday evening due to high water levels and fast currents.

The Coast Guard stated, “We are working closely with our interagency partners and industry stakeholders to mitigate the effects of a historic flooding event on par with the one we experienced in December 2015. Our collective priority is public safety,” said Capt. Martin Malloy, commander, Sector Upper Mississippi River.

Removal of any restrictions on the river will be re-evaluated as river conditions improve.