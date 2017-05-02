Cinco de Mayo celebration at Hacienda in Rock Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, MO (KPLR) - A Cinco de Mayo celebration is slated for Friday, May 5 at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Rock Hill. In 2018, Hacienda will be family owned for 50 years!

Terry Deckard joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to tell us all about it.

When party-goers pack the patio at Hacienda, they'll be enjoying more than just great food and cold drinks. They'll be taking part in a piece of St. Louis history.

When the restaurant opened in 1968, it was St. Louis' first full-service Mexican eatery. The menu of traditional dishes, combined with founder Norberto Rodriguez's natural hospitality, quickly established it as a local favorite.

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Road

Rock Hill, Missouri 63119

To learn more visit: Haciendastl.com