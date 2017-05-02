Arnold woman’s prayers for sandbagging help answered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO (KPLR) – As the Meramec River rises and floodwaters cover Arnold City Park, the owner of a home closest to the creeping flood has put out a call for help.

Stacy Robinson said her home Starling Estate subdivision was damaged in the flood of 2015 and she just finished basement repairs from the flood just three weeks ago.

Small groups of volunteers have been working since Tuesday morning, filling and stacking sandbags around Stacy’s house. The City of Arnold is providing sand and bags and the Missouri National Guard even brought in a machine that can fill 12 sandbags at a time.

“I think it’s important for my kids to know you need to help strangers because someday we might need help and we hope that someone would come help us,” said Nydrea Redecker, a volunteer.

If you would like to volunteer to sandbag homes in Arnold, the city has set up a tent for volunteers to check in. It’s located at the corner of JeffCo Boulevard and Starling Airport Drive.