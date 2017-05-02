Amber alert cancelled after child is found in Hermann MO

HERMANN, MO (KPLR) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Florida has cancelled an Amber Alert for a child found in Hermann Missouri. The alert had been issued for 5-year-old Alexandria Green, who was located by Hermann police officers at the Harbor Inn and Suites Tuesday afternoon.

She was found in the company of her father Alan Green and her mother Mechealine Mazakis. Alan Green was arrested by the officers on a warrant for interference with child custody from Marion County Florida. The child’s mother was not arrested or charged.

Alexandria’s grandparents have been notified that she is safe and in the custody of the Missouri authorities. She will be returned to Florida and placed into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.