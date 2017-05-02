Aerial tour of flooding Day 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – As area rivers are rising and the concern is that the Meramec River will reach near record or record levels. The fast running waters are spreading destruction over a wide area in Jefferson and St. Louis County.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX can show latest wave of flood waters that are ravaging the region.

In Eureka, the community is gathered and working from morning to night to make thousands of sandbags to protect local businesses. You can see hundreds of people working in a production line to do what they can to hold back water that is inching up to buildings and fields.

While in Valley Park at Hwy. 141 and I-44 where water is still rising, the highways like many in the region are shut down until the water recedes.

Out in Fenton flood waters are widespread throughout the town. The soccer park is covered and the Fenton water treatment plant is still holding up with sandbags surrounding it to protect it from shutting down.

In Arnold, we found a homeowner in the process of building a new home, and his family is sandbagging to try to save it as water inches closer and closer.

But in Pacific the battle was lost for some homes, as they are completely submerged. Now the question is how high will the water get as the region gets ready for another round of rain.