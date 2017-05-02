Abused dog rescued after being chained to cinder block next to flooding Missouri lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Park rangers in Missouri managed to rescue an abused dog that was chained to a heavy cinderblock and left to die at a Lake south of Kansas City, according to WDAF.

The lab/shepherd mix was found caked in mud along the shoreline chained to a 12x12" cinderblock "presumably left to drown in high water levels," the Great Plains SPCA said in a statement.

"There is no doubt this was intentional," Animal Control Officer and Great Plains SPCA employee Tonya Hampton said in a statement.

Rangers quickly rescued the animal and he is now recovering at the Great Plains SPCA's Independence shelter. Officials believe the dog, now named Deputy, is between 5 and 7 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson County Animal Control at (913) 475-6164.

Great Plains SPCA tweeted a photo of Deputy on Monday afternoon.