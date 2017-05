Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KPLR) - Downtown Eureka is always prone to flooding. Officials need more volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts.

The projected crest for the Meramec River has again been raised. They will need to add an additional two-feet to the wall that was built Sunday.

Volunteers should report to the Eureka Elks Lodge at 19 West First Street. Bring gloves and shovels.

If you have any questions please call the Eureka Police Department at 636-938-6601.