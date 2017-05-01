Volunteers from Utah church group help sandbag in Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KPLR) – They have been sandbagging at the Summertree Spring condo complex since Sunday and will continue doing it until they build a 5-foot wall around the complex.

They feel much more prepared than they did 18 months ago when the Meramec crested at 44-feet, flooding the complex with 2-feet of water.

There are 48 families in the complex – 16 on the first floor.

Some of the first floor residents said they aren't taking any chances this time around and rented moving trucks Monday.

They still need volunteers tomorrow to help fill & stack sandbags. Condo tenants got some much-needed help from a group of young missionaries from Utah with the Church of Latter Day Saints.