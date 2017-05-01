× U-Haul offers free month of self-storage for residents affected by flooding

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – U-Haul Company of St. Louis is reaching out to residents in eastern Missouri who either have been affected or will be impacted by regional flooding.

The shipping and storage company is offering 30 days of self-storage at no cost.

Families needing more information about the self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Big Bend Road

650 Big Bend Road

Ballwin, MO 63021

636-527-2130

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dutchtown

4230 Gravois Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63116

314-899-4432