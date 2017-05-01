U-Haul offers free month of self-storage for residents affected by flooding
ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – U-Haul Company of St. Louis is reaching out to residents in eastern Missouri who either have been affected or will be impacted by regional flooding.
The shipping and storage company is offering 30 days of self-storage at no cost.
Families needing more information about the self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating location:
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Big Bend Road
650 Big Bend Road
Ballwin, MO 63021
636-527-2130
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dutchtown
4230 Gravois Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63116
314-899-4432