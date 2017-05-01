The Doctor Is In – Keeping the brain active

The way people keep their brains stimulated continues to evolve. St. Louisans are no strangers to activities such as trivia nights.

Dr. Sonny Saggar, an emergency physician and internist, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with Kerrie Warne of TYREDD and Shannon Woodcock of Healthworks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis to discuss ways to engage the brain.