State lawmakers seek to slim down at capitol building

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KPLR) – The Missouri Legislature is moving to take out security screening that was installed this year.

Taxpayers shelled out $415,000 for the screening machine, and another $750,000 for the security company to man the machine.

The money for the company was taken out of this year’s budget.

We caught up with the head of the House Budget committee. He told investigator Elliott Davis that the action was being taken to avoid kids standing in long lines. But we saw long lines of kids going the Capitol with no apparent problems. But Representative Bob Burns says getting rid of the security would be bad for safety in the Capitol. He says the machines are everywhere in all government t buildings.

Rep. Fitzpatrick says perhaps the machines can be used somewhere else in state government.