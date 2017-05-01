Mandatory evacuations ordered for Valley Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KPLR) - A Mandatory Evacuation Notice has been given for a portion of Valley Park. Mayor Michael Pennise said residents living in levee protected areas have until noon Tuesday to leave.

Pennise said the levee protected area includes a neighborhood east of Highway 141 (Marshall Rd., St. Louis Ave., Benton St., Vest Ave., and Leonard Ave.) and a few homes and businesses west of 141 off Vance Rd.

The National Guard will be posted at entrances to Valley Park and will not allow anyone to return to the levee protected area.

The National Weather Service projects the Meramec River to crest near Valley Park at 43.7 feet by Wednesday morning. The record high for that area is 44.1 feet.

Classes are canceled in the Valley Park School District through Wednesday due to the evacuation order.

The City of Valley Park posted this letter to its Facebook page Sunday night.