Local leader and Bi-State agree on new plan to increase safety on MetroLink

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Local leaders have agreed on a new plan to improve MetroLink security. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern, St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar, Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Larry O’Toole, and St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson met Monday with Bi-State Development Board members.

The group decided to form a joint law enforcement task force headquartered at the Delmar Loop MetroLink stop at Washington University. The plan includes the implementation of a new way to access to train platforms, which could include turnstiles.

The plan calls for a unified law enforcement command with more officers assigned to MetroLink platforms and trains. “We have a structure and approach that will keep MetroLink riders safe,” said St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

The number of officers dedicated to MetroLink will be increased from St. Louis City and County, along with officers from St. Clair County. All MetroLink law enforcement personnel will be part of the new command structure reporting to St. Louis County Captain Scott Melies, who will lead the task force.

Officers from the task force will be empowered to operate in all three political jurisdictions. “We want everyone to feel safe, especially those who have no other transportation options.” Mayor Krewson said.