Governor Greitens helps battle flooding in Eureka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, MO (KPLR) – Governor Eric Greitens stopped in Eureka Monday afternoon touring South Central Avenue to help with the sand bagging efforts that hundreds of volunteers have been continuing in order to prepare for some expected rising flood waters.

On the other side of town, right in front of the West County precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department in Valley Park, volunteers were also pitching in with their sand bagging efforts to build a wall in front of the building that was flooded back in December 2015. It was also a location where county police said, nearly 500 tons of sand was dropped off.

Greitens said that at least one million sandbags were ordered.

He said that he wants to be sure that everyone is ahead of the game especially since flooding is something that areas like Eureka and Valley Park have dealt with back in December of 2015.

"One of the things that we have done differently is that we have gotten ahead of these emergencies," he said, "so on Friday, I declared a state of emergency and so one of the things it allowed us to do was to preposition swift water rescue teams so they'd be prepared to conduct rescues as soon as they occurred rather than having to wait with that six to eight hour delay."

Greitens added that people who have been effected by the storm should know that the state is working on recovery operations meaning that if the hardest hit areas happen to reach a state of federal disaster, then help will be provided.