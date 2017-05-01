Giant oak tree smashes into O’Fallon, Missouri home

O’FALLON, MO (KPLR) – The stormy weather of the past few days, combined with Monday morning’s gusty winds, likely led to a dramatic scene in O’Fallon, Missouri as a large oak tree fell into home.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Winding Oaks Circle Drive.

The family who lives in the house was not there at the time. Authorities did rescue three dogs from inside the home; the pets were all okay.

Police think the gusty winds and a saturated ground led to the tree coming down.

Amber Pulley, the woman whose yard the tree fell from, said it sounded like a earthquake.

“Huge crack, huge boom…terrifying,” she said.

A power pole and power lines were also damaged in the incident.

A second home sustained damage as well.

“Nature let go on its fury on this house, that’s for sure. It is condemned. Thank God nobody was in the house,” said Lieutenant Jeff Lange, O’Fallon Police Department. “It had smashed through into the family room. Had anybody been there, seriously hurt and or killed.”