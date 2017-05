Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Pop-up markets are becoming a trend and there's one coming up on May 4th. Kim Cella, Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit and Sheila Holm, Community Outreach Director for AARP St. Louis talk about what you can expect.

Citizens for Modern Transit: Pop-up Metro Market

Thursday, May 4th

4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Historic Wabash Station

6005 Delmar Boulevard

(314) 231-7272

To learn more visit: cmt-stl.org/