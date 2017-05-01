Big River starting to recede, but vital services affected by flooding

This is the first time the Big River has flooded Ott Automotive in Cedar Hill. Even during the Great Flood of 1993, the building stayed dry inside. But this flood could not be held back, spreading about four inches of water throughout the building.
Owner Brian Ott said he never bought flood insurance because it wasn’t considered a flood plain.
Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller said his office has activated the emergency management facility and has two emergency shelters in Arnold and De Soto on standby to take in displaced residents if need be.
38.353387 -90.641238