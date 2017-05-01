Big River starting to recede, but vital services affected by flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, MO (KPLR) – The good news is the Big River is receding after cresting at over 31-feet Monday afternoon, which tops the all-time flood record for the river, set back in 1915. However, the bad news is that businesses and vital services for Jefferson County families have been impacted.

This is the first time the Big River has flooded Ott Automotive in Cedar Hill. Even during the Great Flood of 1993, the building stayed dry inside. But this flood could not be held back, spreading about four inches of water throughout the building.

Owner Brian Ott said he never bought flood insurance because it wasn’t considered a flood plain.

Jefferson County Executive Ken Waller said his office has activated the emergency management facility and has two emergency shelters in Arnold and De Soto on standby to take in displaced residents if need be.