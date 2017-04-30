× Rising water forces MoDOT to close of Route 141 at I-44

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Missouri Department of Transportation is set to close Route 141 at I-44 Sunday night at 10 pm.

Heavy rains this weekend in the St. Louis Metro Area, central Missouri and southern Missouri are wreaking havoc on major roads in the state. Rainfall totals from southwest Missouri to the St. Louis area range between 7 to 3 inches, forcing many streams, creeks and river out of their banks.

MoDOT has closed I-44 between Rolla and Lebanon Missouri, causing huge back-ups on the interstate as traffic is being rerouted around the closed east and west bound sections.

In Lincoln County Route 61 had been closed in both direction near Troy, Missouri.

Motorist are being urged to seek alternate routes, as the Monday morning commute to work and school will take longer than usual.

More major roads are expected to be closed by Tuesday.

For up to date information on road closures, click on MoDOT.