First responders capture water rescue on video in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – First responders from the Wentzville Fire Protection District, St. Charles County and Lake St. Louis responded to several water rescue calls this weekend. The Wentzville Fire Protection District shared video of a rescue on Metter Road from early Sunday morning.

“The conditions were dark. It was 1 a.m. this morning and raining heavily,” said Wentzville Fire Chief Michael Marlo.

He said the road is used by locals as a shortcut between Lincoln and St. Charles counties. Parts of Mette Road are known to flood during heavy rains.

“The Big River that flows through there will flood pretty quickly,” said Marlo. “It floods fast and swift.”

Marlo said the call for help came from a grandmother saying her grandson and his father were trapped in a vehicle. First responders deployed a rescue boat that was tethered to shore with a rope.

“Water was moving quickly and it was coming up fast so we had to move quick,” said Marlo.

The rescue was made without any problems. Marlo just hopes there’s a lesson learned.

“Turn around and don’t drown,” said Marlo. “Never drive in standing water.”