Tools for Teachers: Wohlwend Elementary teacher wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- I see Ms. Voithofer constantly doing great things with my daughter and her classmates on her Facebook page. My daughter loves going to her class and Ms. Voithofer is constantly doing great things like personally e mailing about my daughter she progress and calling these e mails "daymakers" which honestly is a great thing for a parent to here.

She also does things like buddy classes and encourages great behavior. She seems to really make a difference. She also keeps he kids interest with special days like pajama days and so on. Here is a link to her Facebook page to see yourself.

Michelle received $500.00 from Weber Chevrolet.