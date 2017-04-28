Soggy St. Louis fans root for the Blues and Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Even the soggy weather on Friday night couldn't keep diehard Cardinals and Blues fans away from a wet downtown St. Louis. Both teams played on home turf with a game time of 7 p.m.

FOX 2 caught up with some of those fans who said that they weren't about to let Mother Nature damper their game watching plans.

"We don't get to go the game very often and when we do, nothing is going to stop us," said Tom Huels who was going to the Cardinals game with his young son, James.

"Rain stops no show around here," said Danielle Lewis while wearing a red Cardinals logo plastic poncho," this is St. Louis, we get all the seasons in one day. We are used to it, we might not know how to drive in it but we come here to support the Cardinals."

Many Cards fans who sat in the stands at Busch Stadium stayed huddled together with their rain jackets and ponchos shielding them from a potential downpour.

"The rain I could just hear it dripping from my room and I said, you know what? I gotta go," said Max Orr who was going to the game with his parents.

Rain is expected through out the weekend while the Cardinals are scheduled for two afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday.