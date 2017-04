Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, MO (KPLR) – A first-grade teacher in the Mehlville School District won this month’s Tools for Teachers Award.

School parent Joe Roberds nominated Kristy Voithofer for the special attention she gives her class. She sends parents daily updates about the school day, hosts pajama days, buddy classes, and much more to help kids learn.

Voithofer and Roberds visited KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the circumstances surrounding the nomination and selection for the award.