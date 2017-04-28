Kirkwood prepares for rising Meramec river waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Play ball? In Kirkwood crews are getting ready for the effects of the rain on the Meramec. The baseball diamonds are in danger

Crews at the field in Kirkwood are pulling down the fencing, emptying out the concession stand, moving pitching mounds, and chaining down bleachers

Kirkwood Athletic Association President Eric Erickmeyer tells FOX 2 that the grounds crew watches the river levels to know if they need to move a lot or a little. This is one of those times where everything has to go.

Erickmeyer says the Meramec river is expected to crest at about 40 feet on Wednesday. That is just four feet below where the water was when the area flooded in December of 2015.

Instead of happening in December this is happening during baseball and softball season. Erickmeyer and players are hoping this flood doesn't make the whole season a washout.

Erickmeyer says they have to tear everything down like this about once a year and it is becoming a science. The golf facility next door even lets them store mounds in their parking lot The ground is higher there.