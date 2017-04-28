× Hazelwood police officer involved in multi-vehicle accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – A Hazelwood police officer was rear-ended in a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Florissant Road and Connolly Drive. A driver ran a red light at Connolly and struck the officer’s car head-on. The police cruiser then hit a third vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical condition prior to the accident.

The police officer was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries. The other driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.