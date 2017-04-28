GRAPHIC VIDEO: Feud over dirty look ends with baby being thrown, man shot 6 six times

Warning: Video may be disturbing for some viewers

CLEVELAND – New video shows a violent attack last summer in the parking lot of a Cleveland library that apparently started when two men made eye contact with each other.

The security video from the South Brooklyn Branch of the Cleveland Public Library around 1:30 June 17, 2016 shows Kyle Marable approaching Duvelle Smith’s car.

Prosecutors say Marable and Smith were fighting inside the library, because the men thought the other had given him a “dirty look," according to WJW-TV.

“Library officials broke up the fight and Smith left with his 2-week-old daughter,” said Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Kevin Bringman. “Marable followed him out.”

Once in the parking lot, Marable can be seen pulling on the vehicle doors. He opens the rear door and yanks the car seat out, with the baby strapped inside. Seconds later the car seat can be seen flying in the air, and bouncing on the ground. Smith then got out of the vehicle, fired six shots at Marable, and kicked and punched him.

“The library staff really thought Marable had died,” Bringman said .

Marable did survive but suffered several serious injuries, and is now legally blind.

The baby was taken to the hospital but made a full recovery.

Both men pleaded guilty to assault-related charges. Smith, who fired the gunshots, was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison. Marable received a year probation.

“All this over what someone thought was a dirty look,” Bringman said. “This should never have happened. If something like this happens, people just need to walk away. Just walk away.”