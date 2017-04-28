Dead 6-year-old’s family prays driver in fatal hit and run accident surrenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The family of a 6-year-old girl killed by a hit and run driver racing through a north St. Louis neighborhood is making an emotional plea for the driver to surrender to police.

Janell Rice’s grandmother said she’s heartbroken. She reads her Bible and relies on her faith in getting through this family tragedy. Latrivia Rice said her granddaughter was set to receive her cap and gown Friday from Hickory Elementary in the City of St. Louis to be promoted from kindergarten to first grade, but now will not have a change to walk across the stage.

“Sad at the fact that she did not get a chance to go to college; to grow up to play with the other kids,” Latrivia Rice said. “She was smart, intelligent, and she was just learning life.”

According to police, Janell Rice was struck and killed in the 5100 block of Labadie Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night while playing with friends outside on the street and in her front yard. She later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the car that struck the kindergartner had been speeding east on Labadie and was apparently racing with another vehicle. That vehicle was described as four-door, light-colored Nissan Altima with black trim and tinted windows.

Janell's family made a plea for the driver to come forward.