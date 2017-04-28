Author and illustrator Victoria Kann joins KPLR 11 live via satellite to discuss the impetus for the best-selling children’s books, as well as her own creative process for each new book.
Children’s author discusses inspiration of ‘Peterrifc’ books
-
Retired FBI profiler to address Lindenwood University speaker series
-
Variety’s runway lights fashion show the most successful ever
-
Ferguson church minister to have book signing for his novel, “Holding Up Your Corner”
-
Joe Edwards looks back upon Chuck Berry’s influence
-
The Jewish Community Center prepares for bi-annual book sale
-
-
Blacks and Hispanics ‘will be fighting each other’ before overtaking whites in population
-
Annual ‘Bunnies on the Loose’ run set for April 15
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – When are ear tubes necessary?
-
Chelsea Clinton brings inspiring message to Creve Coeur grade school
-
Imo’s for Kids Day with Variety, The Children’s Charity of St. Louis
-
-
Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in song
-
No leads after expensive art display vandalized outside Maplewood bookstore
-
Man charged with stealing ‘Mein Kampf’ from Collinsville museum