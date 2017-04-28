Children’s author discusses inspiration of ‘Peterrifc’ books

Posted 12:52 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, April 28, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Children loved the character Peter in the bestselling Pinkalicious books. Now he stars in his very own picture book, Peterrific.

Author and illustrator Victoria Kann joins KPLR 11 live via satellite to discuss the impetus for the best-selling children’s books, as well as her own creative process for each new book.