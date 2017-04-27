Tree falls on parked cars in Central West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Overnight storms leave behind a downed tree in the Central West End. That toppled over tree wound up on top of some cars on Westminster Place near Taylor.

The tree that fell wound up on top of three vehicles.

Police received the call about 1:45 a.m. this morning. When they arrived, they found the tree on top of a BMW, an older model Ford Bronco and a Toyota SUV. It appears the BMW took the worst of it but fortunately none of the vehicles sustained serious damage.

Three St. Louis City forestry workers showed up at the site with a big piece of equipment and a chainsaw around 5:30 a.m. through 6 a.m. They made pretty quick work of the tree getting it off the cars.

Fortunately no one was in the vehicles when they were hit by the tree.

No injuries were reported.