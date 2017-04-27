School raising money for family injured in accident at St. Louis Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – One boy involved in a horrific accident at St. Louis-Lambert Airport is out of the hospital and doing well, but his older brother is still fighting for his life.

Evan Lee, 5, and his 9-year-old brother, Caleb, were leaving the airport Monday with their mother and aunt when a stolen SUV, chased by police, smashed into them.

The boys attend Forder Elementary in the Mehville School District. The school is doing its best to help the family.

When teachers and students heard what happened to Evan and Caleb Lee, they wanted to help.

“We're devastated. So we decided to take that feeling and put it into action,” said teacher Janis Dirnbeck.

The fifth-grade student council thought the quickest way to help would be to collect money for the Lee family. Each day, students go from classroom to classroom collecting coins.

“It’s so nice, them coming together and showing how kids can make a difference. Not only in one person’s life, but the world around us,” said teacher Stacie Boren.

The student council decided to host an event each week until the school year comes to an end.

The students know that Evan is out of the hospital and that Caleb is still at the hospital.

“They grasp it as much as they can and are happy to be doing something to be helping right now,” Dirnbeck said.

Besides collecting money at school, students at Forder will be collecting donations from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 4 at a school event at the Dairy Queen on Lindbergh in south St. Louis County.