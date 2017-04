ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A child was struck by a car that swerved to avoid another vehicle in north St. Louis Thursday evening.

The accident happened just before 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of Labadie and Norwood avenues in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police said the driver that struck the child fled the scene. It’s unclear if the child was in the street at the time.

KPLR 11 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.