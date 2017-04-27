Homeless petition Gov. Greitens to provide state building for shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - More than 100 homeless people in downtown St. Louis are signing a petition to Governor Eric Greitens Thursday. It asks the governor to provide the New Life Evangelistic Center with a state building for an emergency shelter.

The men and women will gather at City Hall at 10 a.m.

The City of St. Louis forced the shelter to close earlier this month and began housing more homeless at Biddle House. The temporary overflow shelter set up in a warehouse will close in early June.

The Reverend Larry Rice says the city has not said how it will house the homeless after that.