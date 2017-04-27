Boy, 18, shot while walking to bus stop in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPLANDS PARK, MO (KPLR)-Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old male was shot Thursday morning north St. Louis County. It happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 3600 block of Oakdale Avenue in Uplands Park.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the teen was walking to a bus stop when he was approached by three males in a small, silver sport utility vehicle with tinted windows.

One suspects displayed a firearm and demanded property from him.

When the victim dropped his backpack and tried to run away, the suspect shot him.

All three males fled the area in their vehicle.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is conducting this investigation.