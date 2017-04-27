After home explosion, neighboring residence condemned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – People were picking up the pieces of their lives after Wednesday’s explosion in the 8600 block of Oriole in north St. Louis. One home was destroyed; the homes on either side were seriously damaged and condemned.

“I’m pretty much in a daze; I can’t process everything,” said Tira Scales, who owns one of the condemned homes.

Although the sign said her home was condemned Scales said she’s been told she can go inside to retrieve items like important papers or clothes.

“It will probably have to be torn down,” she said. “They’ll probably have to rebuild the whole house.”

Scales took pictures immediately after the blast. One showed her daughter’s bed covered in blast debris. No one was home when the blast occurred. Scales and her family have lived in their home for nine years. It’s seen many improvements.

“Hurts; hurts more than anything, because I’ve been working on this house since I’ve been in here,” she said.

Scales said cracks in the wall are indicators the foundation has been badly damaged.

“I just don’t know where to go from here I’m just at a total loss,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been established due to concerns insurance won’t cover all Scales’ needs.