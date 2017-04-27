6 victims injured during 3 north county shootings in 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - There have been three separate north St. Louis County shootings in the last 24 hours with a total of six victims. The latest shooting happened Thursday morning.

St. Louis County police say that shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday an 18-year-old was walking to catch a bus near Natural Bridge And Oakdale in the village of Uplands Park. As he was walking a small silver SUV with tinted windows pulled up alongside him. Three men in the car demanded his back pack, one of the men had a gun.

"Two of the occupants got out of that vehicle and contacted our victim, demanding his property. The victim cast his bag to the ground and tried to run from them. A gunman opened fire shot him a single time in the torso," said Officer Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police say the victim was treated and released from a hospital. Investigators say the 18-year-old did not know the attacker and police are still looking for the three suspects.

This is the third shooting in this area of North St. Louis County in less than 24 hours. Three men were shot to death Wednesday morning in Pine Lawn. Two people were shot and wounded in a car that was traveling on Lucas and Hunt in Country Club Hills Wednesday afternoon. There is no indication that the shootings are related.