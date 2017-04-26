× We have a winner in Queen of Hearts drawing for over $400,000

CASEYVILLE, IL (KPLR) – Wednesday night the Queen of Hearts drawing took place at the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117. At stake was a pot worth more than $400,000.

Shortly after 8 pm the winning ticket was drawn, and the owner of the ticket picked out the Queen of Hearts on a board.

The post uses the game to purchase supplies for veterans in the hospital. The Caseyville Post has also adopted an American military unit in Qatar and sends them supplies. The post also donates to a variety of community organizations as well.

Over 120,000 tickets were sold over the build up to tonight’s drawing.