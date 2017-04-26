Two shot outside Walgreens in Country Club Hills; one person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - A man and woman were shot while driving and crashed in a Walgreens parking lot in a north St. Louis County municipality Wednesday afternoon.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting took place around 12:55 p.m. at the corner of Lucas and Hunt Road and W. Florissant Avenue, that’s in the Country Club Hills area.

The victims were shot while inside a van traveling north on Lucas and Hunt Road. The van then crashed into two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot, Granda said.

One person, an adult man, was taken into police custody.