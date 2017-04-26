Police search for owner of bag containing infant’s bones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Police are asking the public for help to identify the owner of a leather bag. The bag contained the bones of an infant. If you have information of any kind on the bag, whether it is brand, place of purchase, or potential ownership, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department.

The duffle was discovered in a north St. Louis County subdivision lake on April 15th. People fishing behind homes in the 20th block of Behlman Lake Court discovered the bag.

A man said he was fishing at the lake the day before and noticed a small maroon duffle bag floating near a drain. He told FOX 2 that he typically pulls debris out of the water was but something was telling him not to touch this bag. The next day human remains were found at the lake. Someone opened the bag and found human remains and black curly hair.

Police are still unable to confirm exact age, sex, or cause of death. This investigation is still very active. The Medical Examiner office and detectives from our Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit are working together.

St. Louis County Police have no missing infant cases. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).