Father discusses family’s struggles following accident at St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A St. Louis family’s vacation to the “happiest place on earth” turned into the worst moment of their lives. Three teenagers in a stolen vehicle crashed into the Lee family’s car just outside St. Louis-Lambert Airport on Tuesday.

Candice Lee, her two sons, and an aunt were in the car. Candice had just picked up the boys from the airport. They had just gotten back from their first trip to Disneyland.

All four were rushed to different hospitals. Candice and the boys, 9-year-old Caleb and 5-year-old Evan, are still there.

Candice’s husband, Dennis Lee, spoke with Fox 2 News about his family’s struggle.

Dennis said Caleb, who will soon turn 10, is fighting for his life.

“We're just looking at the next few hours, hoping for best. He's still fighting. He's strong; doing what he can to hold on,” Dennis said.

On the other hand, Dennis said Evan is doing well despite a broken elbow. He's eating, walking, and playing with his tablet. His wife isn’t doing as well.

“She’s got multiple fractures in her hip, rib, and back. They are putting her in a body cast. She wishes she could be here,” Dennis said.

Candice watched as Caleb was resuscitated at the scene. She was then taken to one hospital, while her sons were rushed to two others.

“I just wish I could be there for all of them,” Dennis said. “I have to juggle things because they’re in different places.”

Dennis works at Schnucks, Candice is a hair stylist, and the boys attend Forder Elementary in the Mehlville School District.

“Me and my wife want the public to know how we appreciate—and our family and friends appreciate—support, we also want everyone to know how our lives have been flipped upside down, changed immensely beyond belief,” he said.

Dennis said the family feels the love and support being sent their way and just wanted to say “thank you” for everything, everyone is doing.

“I don’t have anger,” he said. “I just want my family to be ok.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Lee family.