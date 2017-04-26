Conservation Connection: Beckemeier Conservation Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)-You can immerse yourself in a forest or challenge yourself with a rugged trail right in the middle of Chesterfield! The Missouri Department of Conservation has over a thousand places across the state for you to go.

Dan Zarlenga talks about a hidden gem in St. Louis County.

The August G. Beckemeier Conservation Area is off of Olive Road in Chesterfield. It's about 1.3 miles north of Faust Park.

Beckemeier has a developed, natural-surface hiking trail loop just under a mile long. There are scenic views of the Missouri River Valley.

Things to do:

• Picnicking

• Trail is great for exercise because it is pretty steep in parts and goes through forested portions and some open fields; easy to do multiple laps to increase the workout

• Great place to walk your dog (on a leash)

• Excellent for outdoor photography (birds and wildflowers)

• A good place for bird-watching

To learn more visit MDC.mo.gov. Click the 'Discover Nature' tab at the top of the page and look for 'Places to Go' on the dropdown menu!